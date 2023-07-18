TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The usual hustle and bustle of Times Square was disrupted late Monday night by the sights and sounds of sirens, NYPD officers, bullet shell casings and evidence markers. They were the hallmarks of a triple shooting that sent three teenage boys to the hospital.

Some kind of dispute broke out between a male suspect and the three teens before the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, according to police. He hit all three teens in the legs and shoulder and then took off.

Rony and Gargee Mazumder, visiting from Germany, said they intentionally booked only one night in a Times Square hotel and will spend the rest of their trip staying in Queens.

“We were very worried with a child also. We are not staying in the middle of the city because of safety reasons. We are shifting today in Queens. With family and all of that, safety is the prime concern. I landed in the states, but because of the gun rules and all that, it’s not like that in Germany,” said German tourist Rony Mazumder.

They were not aware of the triple shooting that happened the previous night, but Rony Mazumder said his perception of safety in Times Square helped drive the lodging decision.

“I was wary yesterday. When I saw the crowd, I kept telling him all the time, ‘You have to be very careful. Let’s go back to the hotel,'” said Gargee.

But not everyone at Times Square is worried about crime.

“I would say no. We have been to New York several times. We feel comfortable here. We like coming here, and we will continue to do so,” said Wisconsin resident Kyle Bunnow.

The latest NYPD crime stats for the entire Midtown South precinct, which includes Times Square, reveal that just about every violent crime category is down double-digit percentage points.

Year to date, there were two shooting incidents in 2022, and now three this year following Monday’s incident. Shooting incidents across the entire precinct are also are down 71% compared to 2021.

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said he is a firm believer that when it comes to fighting crime, perception is just as important as reality. He also promised an arrest in the latest incident.

“Oftentimes when we catch them, they are frequent flyers. It’s the same people committing the same crimes over and over again. You’re seeing young people showing acts of violence and we’ve got to really zero in on that,” said Adams.

Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, said crime stats specifically in Times Square are currently at near-record lows.

But even with the presence of around 130 uniformed and patrolling NYPD officers in the bustling district, Harris acknowledged that more work needs to be done to address nagging safety concerns among visiting tourists.

“Certainly, when we have high-profile crimes, it doesn’t make people feel safe. We need to work together with the elected officials, with the city administration, to come up with solutions for some of the challenges that we face so that we can all feel safe,” said Harris.

PIX11 News’ previous reporting shows the NYPD is doing more than stationing 130 uniformed officers in Times Square. The police department also has an unknown number of plainclothes units walking the street, in addition to a blanket of electronic surveillance. Part of the battle also involves making visitors feel safe.