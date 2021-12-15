COVID hits Manhattan DA’s office after holiday party, causing staff shortage

MANHATTAN — A Manhattan District Attorney’s Office holiday party spurred a COVID outbreak, according to a letter sent to staffers on Tuesday.

The outbreak has caused significant staffing shortages, Administrative ADA Bonnie Sard wrote. It’s not clear how many people tested positive after the off-site party, but Sard described it as a “material uptick in COVID cases.”

“Of course, those who have tested positive must quarantine, and in an abundance of caution we have asked many members of the impacted department to avoid coming into the office for the time being,” Sard wrote in her letter to staff.

The sick staffers are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, officials said.

All departments in the DA’s office were told to cancel on-site holiday parties through the end of the year. Officials also discouraged any off-site parties.