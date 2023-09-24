EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The police are asking for the public’s help as they look for twelve members of a mob who robbed a young couple in the East Village.

Luckily for police and unluckily for the gang members, their faces were captured on surveillance cameras, and now police want you to look closely at the pictures to help them track them down.

It was a mob of at least eight men and four women who police said robbed a young couple early one Sunday morning on East 12th Street.

Police want you to look closely at the surveillance video and still pictures of at least nine members of the gang.

“It’s insane. My kids go to school right here,” a father who didn’t want to give his name told PIX11 News. “Living here in this neighborhood, you want a nice place for your kids to go to school. It’s insane.”

Police said the robbery happened at 3:47 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, in front of 625 East 12th Street, right near Avenue C.

The 22-year-old female victim and the 23-year-old male victim had just left a bar at Eighth Street and Avenue C, according to police, when they encountered the gang four blocks later.

Police said at least one member of the pack displayed an unknown weapon.

“Give me your stuff,” someone in the group said, according to police.

That’s when police said members of the group forcibly removed the victims’ cellphones, purses, wallets and debit cards.

“They are not from around here,” a neighbor told PIX11 News as he looked at the photos released by police. “People around here have a certain attitude. They look transient, like they’re just passing through.”

The 22-year-old female victim suffered minor injuries, but both victims refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police said the mob of 12 people fled on foot in an unknown direction.

“This neighborhood is good. You can tell who’s who,” a neighbor called Larry told PIX11 News. “I don’t know any of these people whatsoever,”