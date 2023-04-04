NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two victims were robbed by a group of violent bandits on a subway train in Manhattan Sunday night, police said.

A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were on a southbound 1 train around 8 p.m. near 7th Ave. and W. 34 St., according to the NYPD.

Suddenly, six suspects approached the two victims with a kitchen knife and a switchblade, and demanded the man’s shoes, cell phone, and wallet, police said. The suspects also demanded the woman’s cellphone and punched her several times in the face while trying to grab the victim’s phone but failed, police said.

The group then fled off the train at the 28th Street station with the man’s belongings, police said. First responders treated the woman at the scene.

