NEW YORK (PIX11) — The official high temperature on Friday was another record high in New York City and throughout the region. If past trends prevail, this week’s summer-like conditions could mean the Summer of 2023 could be intense.

Friday’s high temperature in Central Park, where the official reading is done at the weather station, was 89 degrees. The average high temperature for this date is much lower — about 61 or 62 degrees.

Graciela Chavez, a Spanish teacher on spring break, pointed out that fact as she sunned herself in Bryant Park.

“This is beautiful,” she said. “However, this is not what you normally have.”

Essentially, that was an understatement. But, unfortunately, one group of parkgoers knew that all too well.

About 50 yards away from Chavez was the bagpipe and drum corps of St. Columba’s School. The group of about 60 teens is in town for the Tartan Day Parade on Saturday. They were rehearsing in the park on Friday afternoon when it was 89 degrees in the shade.

“So hot. So hot, yeah,” said David Ross, the drum instructor for the school. “[It’s] not the day for this attire.”

His band members wore hats, vests, kilts, and socks, all made of thick wool. They were clad head to toe in clothing designed to withstand freezing temperatures.

Ross, the drums instructor, had some simple advice to handle New York’s temperatures on Friday.



“Just keep everyone hydrated because obviously you’re gonna be using a lot of energy. So lots of water and lots of juice, and try to keep in the shade a lot,” Ross said.

People at a dog park in Long Island City were following the protocol that Ross laid out while their dogs splashed in two pools that had been set up.

One of the dog owners, Zoe Zimmerman, called the day hot but also speculated about what having two straight days of record-high temperatures could mean for the seasons ahead.

“I think it’s going to be a hot summer,” she said, “because it was a pretty mild winter.”

She was not alone in her assessment. Rob Frydlewicz is a weather historian who founded the New York City Weather Archive.

He pointed out in an interview that there have only been three other years — 2010, 1991, and 1977 — where the city has had temperatures in the 90s before mid-April. In each of those years, the summers ended up being scorcher.

“Does that mean we’re going to have a hot summer this year?” Frydlewicz asked. “If you do a trend,” he said, answering his own query, “you’d say yes.”