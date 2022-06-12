NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly pushed a woman at a Manhattan train station Saturday before touching himself in front of her, police said.

The unknown man approached the 30-year-old female at the No. 6 train platform at the Hunter College station at around 3:47 a.m. The individual then pushed the victim to the ground and proceeded to caress his private area over his pants before fleeing the area, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and walked to a nearby hospital for medical attention, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the man sought in the alleged incident.

