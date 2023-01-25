NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two convicted sex traffickers who threatened and raped teens after orchestrating a prostitution ring will spend decades behind bars, authorities said Wednesday.

Arthur Dawson, 31, was sentenced to 50 years in prison and his co-defendant, Daniel Washington, was sentenced to 25 years, Manhattan prosecutors said. The defendants, both Bronx residents, were convicted of sex trafficking, prostitution, and conspiracy after a month-long trial in July.

Authorities said the two men recruited young women on social media and forced them to work as prostitutes for two years. Two girls, ages 17 and 18, were among the victims.

Dawson choked and raped the 17-year-old girl in a stairwell after she asked him for her share of the money after she serviced a client, officials said. Dawson also threatened to shoot the 18-year-old girl’s family, including her young son, if she didn’t meet his quota.

The victims testified at the trial. The convictions for sex trafficking of a child were the first in the state since the law was enacted in 2018, prosecutors said.

“Arthur Dawson ranks among the most violent traffickers this office has ever prosecuted,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Along with Daniel Washington, Dawson operated a horrific enterprise recruiting girls and young women to work in prostitution for their personal gain. They used violence and threats to keep these women under their control, even forbidding one from seeing her infant son if she did not earn enough money. I am in awe of the strength of these young survivors to take the stand and testify to these deeply traumatic events, and sincerely thank them for their bravery.”