Convicted rapist on parole rapes woman in Manhattan: NYPD

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A convicted sex offender recently released on parole raped a woman in Chelsea, Manhattan, early Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect, 61-year-old Darryl Phelps, was out on parole in connection with a separate rape conviction in 1998, police said. He was released from prison in September.

According to investigators, Phelps approached a 23-year-old woman from behind around 1:38 a.m., put her in a chokehold, knocked her to the ground and raped her.

A witness heard the victim’s screams, saw the attack, and called police, authorities said.

Officers found Phelps raping the woman when they arrived at the scene, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and assault.

