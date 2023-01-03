MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A construction worker survived a 15-foot fall in Manhattan early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing waterproofing work inside a trench at a construction site near East 20th Street around 10:12 a.m., officials said. First responders transported the conscious worker to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his leg and head, officials said.

The Department of Buildings has issued a number of violations for the site, including failure to maintain safety measures, according to a DOB spokesperson. The construction worker fell while completing work without a proper work platform, officials said.

The DOB has also placed a partial stop-work order for all weatherproofing work on the construction site until appropriate work platforming can be provided, according to the DOB spokesperson.