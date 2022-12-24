MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Con Edison has issued an alert urging customers to try and save energy as the New York City metropolitan area’s interstate natural gas pipelines are under more pressure due to the cold weather and rising demand.

The alert is for over four million customers. Con Edison said to conserve energy until further notice to ensure enough natural gas to last the weekend. This call for saving energy is for the 1.1 million natural gas and 3.5 million electric customers, including steam customers in Manhattan.

Natural gas pipeline owners claim that their capacity to supply enough gas to the Northeast is being affected by technical issues brought on by the cold weather and the region’s high demand for gas. The pipelines are not owned or operated by Con Ed.

Con Edison has listed the following tips for conserving energy:

Set thermostats at the lowest comfortable temperature. Each degree lower reduces energy usage and decreases heating costs.

Use appliances only as needed. Turn off the lights in unoccupied rooms. Turn off television sets, computers and other appliances that are not in use.

Hold off on using appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers until the conservation request is lifted, if possible.

Make sure heating vents are not blocked by furniture, carpeting or anything else that could obstruct heat flow.