NEW YORK (PIX11) — Happy Long Island Rail Road commuters hopped aboard the train for the first ride between Jamaica, Queens and Grand Central in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The long-awaited LIRR service to Manhattan’s east side began with a shuttle train that runs once or twice an hour during the weekdays between Jamaica and Grand Central Madison. The MTA hopes to have full LIRR service in February or March.

New timetables are expected to include 274 more trains each weekday than currently operate, which is a 41% service increase.

Commuters spoke to PIX11’s Greg Mocker about the new service.