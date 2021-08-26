Community outraged after continued gun violence in NYC

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two people were shot at a Harlem basketball court on Wednesday night, just blocks away from a basketball tournament on a different court aimed at combating gun violence in the city.

An argument between two groups escalated on the court at NYCHA’s King Towers, leading to shots being fired. One mother still shaken up Thursday after hearing the shots.

A 19-year-old girl was among the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting, police said.

NYPD Chaplain Robert Rice, who’d been hosting the nearby tournament, left it to respond to the shooting.

He was tormented at the tasks of returning to the hospital once again to tend to another gun violence victim and their worried family, something he’s doing all too often.

One father told PIX11 he wouldn’t let his son play basketball in his own neighborhood due to fears for his safety.

“My concern as a father to a young boy at the age of 14…I have to think about it twice,” he said.