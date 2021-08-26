Community outraged after continued gun violence in NYC

Manhattan

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two people were shot at a Harlem basketball court on Wednesday night, just blocks away from a basketball tournament on a different court aimed at combating gun violence in the city.

An argument between two groups escalated on the court at NYCHA’s King Towers, leading to shots being fired. One mother still shaken up Thursday after hearing the shots.

A 19-year-old girl was among the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting, police said.

NYPD Chaplain Robert Rice, who’d been hosting the nearby tournament, left it to respond to the shooting.

He was tormented at the tasks of returning to the hospital once again to tend to another gun violence victim and their worried family, something he’s doing all too often.

One father told PIX11 he wouldn’t let his son play basketball in his own neighborhood due to fears for his safety.

“My concern as a father to a young boy at the age of 14…I have to think about it twice,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Hochul announces Benjamin as pick for lieutenant governor

Group promotes health and small businesses in Harlem

Green spaces come to Hudson Square as part of neighborhood transformation

With help from Avengers, health officials push COVID vaccinations in Times Square

NYPD seek man who pulled out gun, started shooting outside Penn Station

Suspect sought after innocent bystander shot outside Penn Station

More Manhattan

Crime

Suspect sought after innocent bystander shot outside Penn Station

Son says Brooklyn mom fatally shot outside home by possible stray bullets

Mother killed by stray bullet in Crown Heights

NYC seeing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes again

NYC shootings: 17-year-old Brooklyn boy the latest victim of gun violence

NYC, NYPD grapple with three mass shootings in one week

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter