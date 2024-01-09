UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A community fridge on the Upper West Side in Manhattan was vandalized and destroyed over the holidays.

For four years the community fridge at the Douglass Houses has helped families in need. But the fridge was smashed when someone threw an object at it on Dec. 23.

The fridge was located outside the office of Douglass Houses Tenant President Carmen Quinones. Video of the vandalism was captured by her Ring camera.

“That’s a cry for help,” Quinones said. “This is more than just a broken fridge, it’s a broken person.”

Quinones said that there’s been an outpouring of support ever since the incident.

Dan Zauderer, the founder of Grassroots Grocery, said his nonprofit reached out to the community and will be able to provide a new fridge this week.

