HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot.

The site was under construction Wednesday with new a sign posted saying “park your fleet here.” The site is close to the 145th Street Bridge and the Major Deegan Expressway.

“Given the proximity to several nearby highways and roads, we think it’s the perfect spot for them and we have received a lot of interest in this regard,” site developer Bruce Teitelbaum told Patch.com.

But several local leaders expressed concern over the new truck stop.

“This won’t work, can’t work and we can’t sit by and let it happen,” Assemblyman Al Taylor told PIX11 News.

Iesha Sekou is the founder of Street Corner Resources, a local nonprofit organization located across the street from where the truck stop is set to open. She’s concerned about air quality in the neighborhood.

“One of the things that happens is, these trucks idle,” Sekou said. “They keep them running to stay warm.”

While the plans for the new truck stop seem to be rolling along in Harlem, Assemblyman Taylor told PIX11 he plans to respond in Albany.

“I’m introducing legislation to keep this from happening in other communities and if there is a way to back door and shut him down I will do that as well,” Taylor said. “The fight begins.”