MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are investigating the death of a Colorado woman after she plunged from the roof of a Times Square hotel Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old woman’s body was discovered on some scaffolding below the OYO Hotel on West 47th Street in Manhattan around 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. It was unclear whether the woman fell or was pushed.

Before her death, the victim was in a dispute with a 24-year-old man inside their hotel room that spurred several 911 calls from concerned guests, police said. The pair also had a 1-year-old baby boy that was discovered in their room, according to police sources.

Before apprehending the emotionally disturbed man, officers had to use a Taser on him, according to police sources.

The man was brought to Bellevue Hospital for an evaluation and would face several charges, police said. The baby was also taken to a hospital but was unharmed, police sources said.

Detectives are investigating whether the woman went to the roof alone or if she was with others.