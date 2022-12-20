The man pictured is the suspect wanted for an antisemitic attack in Central Park on Dec. 14, 2022. (Courtesy: NYPD)

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – The NYPD released clearer surveillance photos of the man wanted for an antisemitic attack at Central Park earlier this month.

The suspect allegedly knocked a 63-year-old man to the ground in Central Park around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the NYPD.

The assault happened near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive, which is around the East 72nd Street entrance on the Upper East Side.

The assailant allegedly spewed antisemitic statements at the 63-year-old victim, who suffered a broken hand and a chipped tooth in the attack, police said. The victim received treatment at a hospital.

The suspect fled westbound on East 72nd Street on a bicycle. A trailer attached to the bicycle carried various items, including a sign that said “Hungry Disabled,” according to police.

The suspect is believed to be in his 40s and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).