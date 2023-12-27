MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Cleanup is expected to last for several days in the area around Wednesday morning’s steam pipe leak on the east side of Midtown Manhattan.

New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said preliminary tests for asbestos show air quality is normal, but buildings, sidewalks and other surfaces need to be powerwashed to remove any potential asbestos particles. The rain is also expected to help clean things up.

Sandbags and other devices are being put out to stop the potential contamination from running into the catch basins and sewer system.

“We do have a pretty big area that we need to clean. It extends from Second Avenue in some areas, it’s close to Park Avenue, on 53rd, 52nd and 51st,” Iscol said.

Jason Caldwell, who lives right near the damaged steam pipe, said steam had been pouring from the sidewalk at Second Avenue and 52nd Street for days.

“At first it was all over the street, and you couldn’t even see when cars would turn,” Caldwell said.

“Initially, we had a call for a vapor situation on the location. While we responded and were on a site, that condition worsened and we had a release of steam. It’s not a rupture, it’s a release of steam,” said Hugh Grant, the vice president of steam operations for Con Edison.

The cause of the steam leak is still under investigation.