MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A civilian and a firefighter were injured when a crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan Wednesday morning, officials said.

The five-alarm blaze happened at 550 Tenth Ave. between 40th and 41st streets in Hell’s Kitchen at around 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Video footage shows the crane on fire atop the building before a piece of the structure breaks off and collapses into a building across the street. The debris from the collision then falls into the streets below as pedestrians take cover.

Traffic near the Lincoln Tunnel is backed up for about an hour, according to the Port Authority. Officials said motorists should avoid the area between Tenth and Eleventh avenues from West 41st to West 42nd streets.

Mayor Eric Adams is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.