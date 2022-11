MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A civilian died when a fire broke out in a Manhattan building Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the blaze on the third floor of a six-story building at 4897 Broadway just before 6 a.m., according to the FDNY. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the FDNY said.

The fire was under control about 40 minutes later, officials said.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, as of Sunday afternoon.