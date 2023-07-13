NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Council voted Thursday to override Mayor Eric Adams’ veto on several housing bills.

“I’m pretty proud to stand here today and say, Mr. Mayor, not this time,” Councilmember Tiffany Caban said just before the vote.

In the spring, the City Council passed several housing bills, ending a rule requiring people to stay in homeless shelters for 90 days before they can apply for a voucher to help pay for their rent. The council also moved to make tenants facing eviction eligible for a rental assistance voucher before they end up in a shelter.

“Since the state eviction moratorium expired, there have been over 178,000 eviction notices filed in the City of New York,” noted Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Mayor Eric Adams quickly voiced concern over the cost of the council’s bills in May.

“The numbers just don’t add up,” said Adams.

Mayor Adams vetoed the City Council’s bills in June and signed his own executive action to end the 90-day rule for rental vouchers.

Thursday, the City Council voted to override the Mayor’s veto, setting up a legal battle.

“We are reviewing our options and next steps,” Adams responded to the council, overriding his veto.