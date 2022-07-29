HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two Citi Bike-riding shooters opened fire on a Harlem street in broad daylight, police said Friday in releasing surveillance footage in an appeal for tips.

Video of the July 5 attack opens with one gunman already in a shooting stance near West 144th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, a Citi Bike on the ground nearby. The second shooter then rides up beside the first, partially dismounts, and too opens fire, the video of the 1:15 p.m. incident shows.

Their target, a 20-year-old man out of the frame of the camera, was not struck, authorities said.

The two shooters fled on the bikes, with one seen heading over the Willis Avenue Bridge into the Bronx, officials said. It was unclear where the second shooter fled.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).