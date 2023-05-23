MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Pop culture fans get ready!

New York’s Comic Con has announced this year’s celebrity lineup, featuring stars like Marvel’s Chris Evans and Star Wars Jedi Master Ewan McGregor who are slated to headline the festival this October at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Guests can also expect to see booths from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Crunchyroll, Funko, Mad Cave Studios, Toei Animation, and VIZ.

General tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 21.