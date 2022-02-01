Chinese New Year kicks off with celebrations — and hope of a brighter future

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Across the tri-state, people celebrated Chinese New Year, a lunar festival, which began on Tuesday.

Many compared this year’s celebrations to last year’s, when most festivities were canceled or scaled back because of COVID-19. Now, the pandemic persists, but crowds were back, showing gratitude for being able to gather again — but also acknowledging that they had many reasons to hope that the new year is better than the two that preceded it.

Kirsten Moy, a visitor who had been in Lower Manhattan’s Chinatown in 2021, made the comparison.

“Last year was really quiet,” she said, “so it’s really great to see people come out and celebrate the New Year.”

Shon Fay Lee, who lives nearby, agreed. In 2021, he said, people were afraid to gather and wish each other a happy New Year. Now, with the COVID-19 vaccine available, he noticed people are less hesitant.

People walk through Chinatown in Lower Manhattan during a Lunar New Year celebration. (Ryan Lopez/PIX11)

The main event of Tuesday’s celebration was the Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival. The guest of honor at the late morning event was Mayor Eric Adams. In a short speech, the mayor recognized Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and acknowledged their celebrations of the New Year holiday.

He also made a pledge to AAPI New Yorkers.

“I’m recommitted more than ever to make sure my AAPI community is safe in the city of New York as we end the violence against this community,” the mayor said. “We stand united.”

Between 2020 and 2021, anti-Asian hate crimes in the city increased 361 percent.

Even though people from a variety of ethnic backgrounds were in Chinatown to celebrate Asian heritage, some acknowledged that the reality of hate can’t be avoided. Ching Wong, who was visiting from Harlem, said the fear of getting attacked is “always there.”

“Seeing that stuff is a bad reminder that we’re still not completely over that yet,” she said.

Still, she was celebrating. A hobbyist photographer, Wong was capturing the many bright colors and interesting sights of Chinatown in Lower Manhattan.

Judy Sinshheimer, who’d brought her two daughters and their friend to celebrate, said that they were “spending lots of money” to aid vendors during a time that’s shuttered many businesses.

“Whatever we can do to help this community,” she said.

New York City actually has nine Chinatowns, of various sizes, spread throughout three boroughs: in addition to Lower Manhattan, there are large Chinese enclaves in Flushing, Little Neck, Forest Hills and Elmhurst, in Queens; Sunset Park, Homecrest, and Bensonhurst in Brooklyn. Manhattan’s East Village also has a Chinatown.