Police taking suspect Assamad Nash, 25, into custody after a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment in Manhattan on Feb. 13, 2022, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is expected to face murder charges after allegedly stabbing a woman to death after following her home and into her Chinatown apartment early Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Police on Monday said Assamad Nash, 25, was taken into custody and arrested on charges including murder and burglary after barricading himself inside the victim’s apartment Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 4:20 a.m. to a 911 call to the Chrystie Street apartment of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee, authorities said. The officers arrived to the screams of the victim, but were unable to get in for about 90 minutes, Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou told PIX11 News on Monday.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit were able to gain entry and take Nash into custody, officials said. However, it was too late for Lee.

Once inside, officers searched the apartment and found her in the bathtub with multiple stab wounds, police sources said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Nash, who did not know Lee before the deadly attack, followed her to her home, according to officials.

Police sources told PIX11 News the man had seven prior arrests, including three from just last month for possession of a forged instrument and two for criminal tampering.

While the victim is Asian, police said at this point, the murder was not being investigated as a hate crime.

Lee was a graduate of Rutgers University and had been working in the city as a digital producer, according to Assemblymember Niou.

Watch Magee Hickey’s original report from Sunday night:

