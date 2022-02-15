Chinatown leaders to talk safety, attacks with mayor, NYPD and DA after deadly stabbing

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man accused of stabbing 35-year-old Christina Lee to death pled not guilty to murder charges Monday night at is arraignment, as the community comes to grips with the horrific crime.

Chinatown leaders will meet with Mayor Eric Adams, the NYPD and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg this week to determine what can be done to curb crime in their community and all attacks against Asian-American New Yorkers.

Wellington Chen, executive director of the Chinatown Partnership, will be at those meetings. Chen spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday and told us the message he and others want to share with the city and its leaders about safety.

Assamad Nash, 25, has a long criminal history and was out on supervised release when he allegedly stabbed Lee to death in her Chinatown apartment early Sunday.

Chen also shared if he’ll be discussing bail reform with DA Bragg when he meets with him Tuesday afternoon.

Plus, the local leader shared an update on the victim of an attack he witnessed firsthand last year outside the federal courthouse on Worth Street.

Chen also spoke on a rise in homeless shelters in Lower Manhattan and whether or not he believes that could play a role in the increase in attacks and crime in the Chinatown area.