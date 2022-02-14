Chinatown slaying suspect faces life without parole in stabbing death

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 25-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman more than 40 times in her Chinatown home could face life in prison if he’s found guilty of the Sunday slaying, prosecutors said at his arraignment.

Assamad Nash was arraigned on murder and burglary charges Monday in the death of Christina Yuna Lee. Nash allegedly followed Lee home around. 4:20 a.m. Sunday, pushed his way into her apartment and attacked.

Neighbors heard her scream for help, Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran said. They called 911, but police were unable to get inside when they arrived.

Lee, while in the apartment, allegedly pretended to be a woman and told officers they didn’t need police, Yoran said. He tried to leave via the fire escape, but then went back inside.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit forced their way into the apartment around 5:40 a.m., officials said. They found Lee’s bloodied body in the bathroom.

Police also found Nash hiding under the bed and discovered a knife behind a dresser. Nash had suffered a stab wound to the torso and cuts to his hands and torso.

Nash has several prior arrests including a criminal record in New Jersey, Yoran said. He he was out on supervised release on three open cases when he allegedly stabbed Lee to death.

The District Attorney’s Office asked for Nash to be remanded into custody.