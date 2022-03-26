CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The feeling against a proposed homeless shelter is so strong in Chinatown that the front door of the shuttered hotel where it would be located is plastered with protest flyers and the nearby sidewalks are covered with stenciled posters reading “no shelter.”

“We do have our population of homeless people, but it’s really ballooned since the city started bringing homeless people from other parts of the city here,” said community activist Karlin Chan.

Chan is joining the chorus of Chinatown residents protesting a seventh proposed homeless shelter in the area. Four more are also under consideration.

The latest one, the former Bowery Hanbee Hotel on the corner of Grand Street and the Bowery, was the subject of a heated community board meeting where hundreds protested out front.

“They actually allow Level 1 and Level 2 sex offenders in as a Drop-in Center,” said Susan Lee, a rally organizer and committee member of the Alliance for Community Preservation and Betterment. “They would allow Level 3 and as you can see there’s a day care center right across the street.”

Protesters point to the recent explosion in Asian hate crimes in the past two years, some allegedly committed by people experiencing homelessness and mental health challenges. Most recently, in the murder of Chinatown resident Christina Yuna Lee, the suspect was homeless.

“I feel so much the pain and fear that this community is feeling,” said Corinne Low, executive director of Open Hearts Initiative. “I am Asian American myself.”

Homeless advocates say the homeless have also been under attack in the series of shootings, two fatal, in Washington DC and New York. They say this particular shelter would provide housing and mental health services that are badly needed.

“It’s a Drop-in Center with stabilization beds meant to serve the unsheltered already in the neighborhood,” Low added.

If approved, the shelter could open in late May or early June.