Chinatown museum re-opens with exhibit on anti-Asian racism

Posters created by the City of New York to combat Asian hate are on display during the press preview of “Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism” at the Museum of Chinese in America, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A New York City museum dedicated to telling Chinese American history is reopening to the public with an exhibit on Asian Americans and racism that it curated partially during the pandemic and a surge of anti-Asian bias incidents around the country.

The opening was a long time coming for the Museum of Chinese in America, not only because of the pandemic shutdown of over a year but because of a fire that ravaged though the space where its collection was housed in January 2020.

“Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism,” is opening to the public on Thursday.