CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A man was hit with hate crime charges after being caught on video sucker punching an Asian woman in an unprovoked attack in Chinatown on Monday, police say.

According to the NYPD, it happened at 6:15 p.m. Monday on a Baynard Street sidewalk, near Mott and Elizabeth streets, as the woman, 55, was walking down the street.

The disturbing footage shows the moment the man punches the woman out of nowhere, causing her to collapse on the street.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she was talking to police Tuesday morning.

The alleged attacker, identified by police Tuesday as Alexander Wright, was taken into police custody and brought to a local hospital for a psych evaluation, police said.

Wright will now face multiple charges, including assault, assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said Tuesday.

According to police, Wright had alleged K2, or synthetic cannabis, on him when taken into custody.

Warning: Tweet contains graphic video

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

