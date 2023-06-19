EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 6-year-old boy suffered severe head injuries after he was struck by a motorized bike inside an East Harlem park Sunday, police said.

The incident happened inside Thomas Jefferson Park near East 111th Street and First Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The driver of the motorized bike allegedly hit the child in a pedestrian walkway in the park, police said. The 6-year-old was thrown to the ground and suffered severe head trauma, including a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures, authorities said. The child was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the motorized bike initially remained at the scene of the crash but fled before police arrived, authorities said.

“It was very chaotic. A lot of people were around. A lot of people were in distress. It was very unfortunate that that happened,” said witness Emmanuel Strohman. “That was heartbreaking. You don’t want to hear that, especially on Father’s Day, that a child was hurt.”

The motorized bike was last seen fleeing northbound in the park toward East 114th Street and Pleasant Avenue. Police are still searching for the driver.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).