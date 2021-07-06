Woman slammed to ground, dragged in Chelsea robbery attempt: NYPD

Still from surveillance video of a woman attacked in an attempted robbery in Chelsea on June 26, 2021; surveillance image of a man wanted in the attack, police say. (NYPD)

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Shocking video released by the NYPD late Monday shows another attack on a tourist, which seems to be a disturbing trend in New York City in recent weeks.

According to police, the video shows two women randomly attacked by a man on a Manhattan street in late June.

Authorities said the pair, a 31-year-old woman visiting the city and a 33-year-old local, were walking on West 15th Street, near Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, around 9:30 p.m. on June 26, when they were approached by the unidentified man.

Surveillance footage shows the man, unprovoked, grab the tourist, throw her into a scaffolding pole and slam her onto the ground, before dragging her along the sidewalk, all in an attempt to steal her purse, police said.

Tourist attacked: Man slams woman into scaffolding and to the ground before dragging her across a Chelsea sidewalk in a robbery attempt, police say



FULL STORY: https://t.co/tXNb4jOwoR pic.twitter.com/HvDJ99yhQZ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 6, 2021

The man then punched the other woman in the face before a witness intervened and the attacker fled on foot, heading westbound on West 15th Street, authorities said.

The first woman sustained severe lacerations to the back of her head, while the other woman suffered bruising to her face, according to officials.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The NYPD released the above video in hopes the public could help identify the man seen in the attack.

The attack happened just a day before a 21-year-old tourist from upstate New York was shot by a stray bullet while with his family in Times Square in June.

Most recently, over the Fourth of July weekend, a man slashed a woman from Michigan across the chest near Times Square after she ignored his catcalls, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).