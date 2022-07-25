FILE – A view of a turnstile entrance at the Wall Street subway station on Nov. 10, 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Wild video shows a fight between teens and police after alleged fare beating at a Manhattan station on Saturday.

Police spotted the 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station on Saturday, police said. The boy allegedly jumped a turnstile while the girl allegedly went under the turnstile.

An officer approached and told the teens they needed to leave the station, officials said. For more than three minutes, the 16-year-old boy was “verbally aggressive” with officers. When cops tried to take him into custody, he allegedly started assaulting them.

Video reviewed by PIX11 shows punches being thrown and people being thrown into the emergency exit and onto the floor. The teenage boy’s face was bloody in the video.

Both teens were eventually arrested. Police charged the teens with assault on a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. The teens have not been identified because of their respective ages.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the case was being handled by family court, but a Law Department spokesperson disputed that. The spokesperson said the case needs to be reviewed by the Department of Probation. It could then be referred to family court.

As the case is reviewed, the teens are facing criticism by Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch.

“If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why,” he said. “The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours. Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up.”