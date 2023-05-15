LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A legendary discount department store returns after nearly three years. Century 21 NYC is reopening its flagship store on Cortlandt Street in Lower Manhattan.

The company declared bankruptcy in late 2020 amid pandemic hardships and closed all 13 East Coast locations. The ribbon cutting on the remodeled Lower Manhattan location is at noon on Tuesday.

PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer got a sneak peek Monday evening. The store is now four floors and 100,000 square feet, smaller than in the past.

Judy Duzich, the Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, told PIX11 News, “We’re going to bring back the Century that everyone is expecting and more. We’ve probably went more fashionable, maybe a little younger. We have a lot of new and emerging brands.”

Maria Garay loves the iconic store, which has been in business for 60 years. She shopped here in High School and said she would stand in line to be one of the first in the store.

Garay told PIX11 News for her; it’s about “the discounts, the quality, the service…it’s just always been a welcoming place, even when you walk the door, they have people saying good morning, good afternoon, makes a difference.”

There is no word on when or if the other dozen locations will reopen.