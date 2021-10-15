Central Park’s Wollman Rink will reopen with new mission Nov 14

MANHATTAN — Get ready to lace up the skates for a seasonal tradition in the city. 

Ice skating in Central Park has a history that goes dates back to the 1880s. 

The new Wollman Rink will have a new look and a new mission. 

NYC Department of Parks & Recreation selected the new proposal after the city canceled the contract with the previous operator. Until 2021, it was operated by the Trump Organization. This new contract is for a five-year term.

The companies and organizations that make up WPP include Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies, Equinox, Ice Hockey in Harlem, Figure Skating in Harlem, Great Performances, Melba’s Restaurant, YMCA of Greater New York, The Boys’ Club of New York and Green City Force.

The new operators say all net proceeds from the project will be invested in the rink and the community partners.

The first skate is set for Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at noon. 

