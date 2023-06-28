MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New Yorkers once again have a dedicated place to play chess and checkers within Central Park. The beloved Chess and Checkers House has officially reopened after an extensive restoration by the Central Park Conservancy.

The Chess and Checkers House has been through 40 years of wear and tear, and after 11 months of renovations, designers, architects and historians came together to celebrate the restoration of the Central Park gem. There are now 24 chess and checkers tables open to players of all ages.

Marie-Eve McNicoll, of Quebec City in Canada, visited New York City with her four sons and enjoyed iconic Central Park and a game of chess. Just off of 65th Street and Fifth Avenue in the south end of Central Park is the beautiful newly renovated historical outdoor space.

Forty years have been rough on the place. Andrea Buteau, the vice president of visitor experience at the Central Park Conservancy, said the tables, roof, and floors were falling apart. Last summer, thanks to the Thompson Family Foundation, a multi-million dollar renovation began.

If you don’t play chess, you can play checkers. Just ask for set of game pieces and take a seat. It’s free to play.

A focus for the Central Park Conservancy was staying true to the historical character of the original spot built back in 1866. They recreated the rustic pergola, a wooden structure made of black locust wood. It’s very durable and doesn’t rot.

Another big focus was bringing the building into the 21st century. There are new tables, ramps and new public restrooms.

The space is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have free programs all summer long where you can play with a chess grandmaster.