NEW YORK (PIX11) — Central Park’s Bow Bridge reopened this week after lengthy renovations to the popular span, according to the Central Park Conservancy.

The bridge was closed in November to replace the wood decking that had worn down from public use, according to a spokesperson for the agency. The new wood planks are more durable and are the same size as the original flooring built in 1862, according to the CPC.

Bow Bridge is one of the most photographed features of the Park and is often the backdrop for many marriage proposals, according to the agency.

Last year, officials announced the Great Lawn would be closed until the spring after torrential rain and concertgoers damaged the grass during the Global Citizen Festival. The Central Park Conservancy said one-third of the lawn was ruined and needs to be reseeded.

