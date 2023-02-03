MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Eurasian eagle owl was discovered missing from the Central Park Zoo Thursday night with its exhibit vandalized, the zoo said.

The bird has since been located, but not recovered, with zoo staff tracking it through Central Park as of Friday morning, officials said.

The owl was discovered missing from its exhibit around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the zoo said.

“The exhibit had been vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut,” the zoo said in a statement. “Upon notification, a team was mobilized to search for the bird.”

Police and passersby spotted the bird on the sidewalk on Fifth Avenue, but it flew off, the zoo said. Zoo staff then found it perched in a tree and stayed with it through the night.

At sunrise, the nocturnal bird flew into the park, where zoo staff have continued to keep an eye on it.