MANHATTAN — A woman jogging in Central Park was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man early Thursday, according to sources.

The woman was running near the Wollman ice skating rink, on the east side of the park, around 7:30 a.m. when she jogged past a man sitting on a bench, sources said.

The unidentified man ran up behind her and allegedly choked her until she lost consciousness, according to sources.

The victim regained consciousness to find the man sexually assaulting her near a staircase in the park, sources said.

A struggle ensued and the man took off, fleeing the scene, sources said.

The extent of the woman’s physical injuries was not immediately clear.

No arrests had been made as of the publishing of this story.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

