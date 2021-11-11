Police on the scene after a woman jogging in Central Park was sexually assaulted, sources say. (PIX11 News)

MANHATTAN — A woman jogging in Central Park was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man early Thursday, according to sources.

The woman was running near the Wollman ice skating rink, on the east side of the park, around 7:30 a.m. when she jogged past a man sitting on a bench, sources said.

The unidentified man ran up behind her and allegedly choked her until she lost consciousness, according to sources.

The victim regained consciousness to find the man sexually assaulting her near a staircase in the park, sources said.

A struggle ensued and the man took off, fleeing the scene, sources said.

The extent of the woman’s physical injuries was not immediately clear.

No arrests had been made as of the publishing of this story.

