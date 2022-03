CENTRAL PARK — Pedestrians reported a fire in Central Park on Tuesday.

Videos and pictures show smoke in the air over the park and flames.

NYPD and FDNY vehicles can be seen on scene in pictures.

Firefighters headed to parts of the park near West 110th Street for reports of brush fires, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.