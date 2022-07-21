MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The future of the iconic Central Park Boathouse is uncertain.

Owner Dean Poll filed a notice with New York State Department of Labor on July 15 saying the restaurant at the Loeb Boathouse will close by Oct. 16.

“Due to rising labor and costs of goods, the business will be permanently closing effective 10/16/2022 affecting a total of 163 employees,” the letter states.

However, when reached by phone late Thursday afternoon, Poll told PIX11 News that a “resolution” may be in the works to save the business.

“We are speaking to the Parks Department on how to fulfill our contracts with patrons, with parties,” Poll said. “I can tell you this, that all deposits are secure, so no one has to ever worry about a deposit. And the likelihood of being able to continue the banquet operations is very promising.”

PIX11 reached out to the NYC Parks Department. Assistant Commissioner Crystal Howard said the department wants to “engage a new operator as soon as possible.”

“The Boat House is not permanently closing,” Howard said. “We are working in good faith with the current operator in an effort to accommodate those individuals who haven an event already scheduled at the Boathouse.”

PIX11 has also reached out to the union representing the 163 employees, but we have not heard back.