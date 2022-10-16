MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park has closed down and its future now remains uncertain.

PIX11 spoke to Boathouse operator Dean J. Poll by phone Sunday. He said the closing has been in the works since the summer and impacts more than 160 employees. Poll said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things.

A Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson said the department is actively searching for a new operator and is asking for anyone who is interested to reach out. The understanding is that events through the end of the year will be honored, with the goal that a new operator will also honor future bookings.

New Yorkers hope this is not the end for the iconic landmark.

“The food was great, everyone was so nice. It’s so sad,” said Jim Walsh. “It’s like an oasis. You know you see the buildings, but you’re in this pristine area. You’re having brunch while watching people on boats in the middle pond behind it. I’m really sad.”