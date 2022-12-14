BROADWAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — Ain’t No Mo premiered on Broadway on Dec. 1, with a star-studded red carpet, but days later, Cooper said the show received an eviction notice. Several celebrities have joined the fight to save the new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo.

“I don’t mind going down, but I ain’t going down without a fight,” Playwright Jordan E. Cooper told PIX11 News. “It was kind of shocking, to say the least.”

Cooper is working around the clock to secure Ain’t No Mo’s place on Broadway. The lively 90-minute play asks, what if America attempted to solve race relations by offering all African-Americans a one-way plane ticket to Africa?

Coopdecidedion to keep ticket prices affordable. He said it was because he could not afford Broadway tickets when he first moved to New York.

Lower ticket prices meant less revenue and the show hasn’t been able to cover its expenses Cooper said. The show has also struggled to attract an audience without a celebrity headliner.

“There is no Denzel Washington there is no Samuel L. Jackson, there’s none of that,” Cooper said.

Several celebrities have stepped up in recent days to help save Ain’t No Mo. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith bought out an entire performance. Tyler Perry did as In addition, well. Ru Paul will host a performance Thursday night.

“Thankfully, it looks like we might be able to turn it around,” Cooper said. “It’s just about getting the people here.”