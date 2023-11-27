NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a wild sight in the city!

A carriage horse careening into cars and bolting into highway traffic. As luck would have it, two off-duty mounted police officers were nearby and sprang into action.

After collapsing on the West Side Highway Sunday afternoon, Gunner, the carriage horse, rested and recovered inside his stall nearby Monday night.

“It’s going to be a while until [his leg] is healed and cleared to work,” said carriage industry spokesperson Christina Hansen.

On Sunday afternoon, the Citizen app alert was for a “runaway horse” on the highway.

It just so happened that Officer Caroline Ghem and Sgt. When the horse broke loose, Vincent Fontana were on their way to work at the NYPD’s mounted unit.

“I noticed on the northbound side of [the highway] there was what appeared to be a carriage horse down,” Ghem recalled.

So she called for backup and emergency equine supplies from their barn a few blocks away.

Fontana also responded, speaking with Gunner’s driver, who suffered broken ribs.

Moments before, he’d been run over and dragged by the carriage after Gunner – gunned it.

“The horse, at some point on West 55th Street, had become frightened and agitated,” Fontana said.

The carriage smashed into several parked cars, and the horse kept charging until it finally slipped on the wet roadway.

“The horse had some equipment from the carriage around his legs had some cuts,” Officer Ghem explained.

Along with drivers who stopped to assist, Officer Ghem helped the horse up and ultimately returned him safely to his stable.

Gunner was checked and stitched up by a veterinarian, according to Fontana.

Animal rights advocates say this is a clear sign the city needs to pass a proposed horse carriage ban.

“This is not an isolated incident. That’s why we’re trying to get horses off the street and ban this cruelty,” said Edita Birnkrant, executive director of NYCLASS.

PIX11 News reviewed Gunner’s city department of health records, which showed he had a checkup earlier this month and was cleared to work.

A fellow horse, Ryder, died last year, prompting the Manhattan district attorney to file charges against his driver two weeks ago.