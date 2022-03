HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A mother and son were hit by a car in Harlem Monday morning, police said.

The pair were hit by a car traveling westbound on West 145th Street which drove up onto the sidewalk at around 8:30 a.m., according to authorities. Both were taken to a hospital and were reported by police to have been seriously injured.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene, police said. Highway CIS is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.