NEW YORK (PIX11) — Earth Day is right around the corner, and New York City is celebrating by hosting its annual ‘Car Free Earth Day’ this month.

The celebration takes place on Saturday, April 22., and will be the largest celebration to date with seven events and dozens of community programs across the city, according to the Department of Transportation.

Citi Bike is also set to join in on the festivities, by offering unlimited 30-minute rides on that day, by using the promo code “CARFREE23.”