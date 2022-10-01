ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Manhattan (PIX11) — First responders pulled a father and son out of the East River Saturday after the car they were in crashed into the water, according to the NYPD.

Police found a submerged white SUV in the East River around 2 a.m. with a man, 41, and his father, who is in his 60s, inside. Officials said the driver of the car was traveling at high speed on East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island when he crashed through a fence on the sidewalk and into the water.

The NYPD and divers from the FDNY responded and rescued the two men. Both sustained minor injuries. The father was released, while the son was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was last reported as stable.

Authorities said that upon his release from the hospital, the son will be charged with driving while intoxicated.