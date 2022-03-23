MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Wednesday is National Puppy Day, and the only way to spend the day is with some four-legged friends.



Celebrity dog trainer Tom Davis was in Rockefeller Center giving dog owners tips and tricks on how to better train their pets. Dog owner Justin Duffy brought his rescue dog, Terra, to one of Davis’ canine camp upstate, and wanted to brush up on more training.

“One of the main things is just spending more time around other dogs that are calm,” Duffy said. “It’s cool to see people out trying to be better with their dogs and I think that what he’s [Davis] doing to cultivate that is very important.”

Davis generally helps dog owners with behavior modifications and tighter obedience. He said it’s never too early to start training and that owners need to be patient and consistent because we humans spend a quarter of our lives going through education and learning to prepare us for life.

“Then we invite dogs which are animals into our world of our house to try to live with our family and we expect them to behave,” Davis said.

Exercise is important too — not just physical, but mental. Letting your dog sniff and explore on walks is one way to get that in, Davis said.

“Everyone thinks they’ve got a big backyard, they go to the dog park, they’re good,” Davis said. “It’s better than nothing, but the dog actually needs mental stimulation as well. They need to actually think.”

Davis shares more tips on how to train your puppy or older dog on his YouTube channel and ‘No Bad Dogs’ podcast.