NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two candy sellers slashed a man in the arm after a fight over Nutcrackers on a Manhattan subway train on Friday, police said Sunday.

The victim, 49, wanted to buy the candy from the vendors but was unhappy with the price before an argument ensued on the northbound No. 2 train at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. It was unclear how much the candy cost.

As the train was pulling into the 116th St – Lenox Avenue subway station, the sellers punched the victim in the face and shoved him off the train, police said. The man then stuck his arm between the subway doors while trying to get back on the train when the suspects slashed him, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspects fled on the train, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.