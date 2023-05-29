HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem activist Lesha Sekou calls for a fence to be repaired near the Harlem River. The site is near where Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren were last seen alive.

Their bodies were pulled from the waters around Manhattan days after they disappeared.

“This is unsafe,” Sekou said in an interview with PIX11 News. “It’s easy to just climb through.”

Sekou showed PIX11 a large hole in a fence, opening access to a section of the Harlem River shoreline. Sekou also brought Mayor Eric Adams near the site last week.

She hopes to raise awareness. The fence will be repaired. It appears to be part of Harlem River Park.

Sekou said if the city doesn’t act soon, her organization Street Corner Resources will step in and make the repairs.