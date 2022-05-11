MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from California was stabbed near Times Square early Wednesday morning, police sources said.

Ronald Drew, 45, was walking with his daughter on the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 3 a.m. when the suspect made a derogatory comment towards the victim’s daughter unprovoked, according to authorities. Drew had a verbal dispute with the suspect, who then stabbed him in the right abdomen before fleeing.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, officials said. Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect, who was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).